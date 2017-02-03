Oklahoma Legislature proposal would g...

Oklahoma Legislature proposal would give victims of crime new constitutional rights

By the time Ginger Lewis came to terms with the sexual abuse she endured from her father, a well-known Tulsa attorney, when she was a child, she felt a sense of betrayal not only from her family but the criminal justice system, as well. "Just my experience dealing with the criminal justice system, from the very beginning, has been a battle," said Lewis, 46. "It's really set up to protect the perpetrators of crime, rather than the victim."

