Oklahoma Legislature proposal would give victims of crime new constitutional rights

By the time Ginger Lewis came to terms with the sexual abuse she endured from her father, a well-known Tulsa attorney, when she was a child, she felt a sense of betrayal not only from her family but the criminal justice system, as well. "Just my experience dealing with the criminal justice system, from the very beginning, has been a battle," said Lewis, 46. "It's really set up to protect the perpetrators of crime, rather than the victim."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.