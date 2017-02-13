Local athletes compete in Elks hoop shoot
The Oklahoma Elks Southwest District held its district hoop shoot in Ardmore on Jan. 22. Lodges represented were Midwest City, Mangum, Chickasha and Ardmore. The hoop shoot is divided into three age divisions for boys and girls: 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
