Crews Battle Wildfires Along HE Bailey Tpk South Of Chickasha

Wednesday Feb 22

Firefighters in Chickasha are working to get a handle on a number of wildfires that have flared up along the HE Bailey turnpike, just south of town. Crews say at least three fires have been reported at mile markers 73, 74 and 76. The cause of the fires has not yet been determined.

