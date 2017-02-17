Blue Lives Matter bill passes House C...

Blue Lives Matter bill passes House Committee

1 hr ago

State Rep. Casey Murdock today praised the passage of his Blue Lives Matter Bill in the Oklahoma House of Representatives Judiciary - Criminal Justice & Corrections Committee. House Bill 1306 creates the Blue Lives Matter in Oklahoma Act of 2017.

