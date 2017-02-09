Wings of Rescues saves 100+ animals f...

Wings of Rescues saves 100+ animals from high kill shelters in OK

Monday Jan 30

On Saturday, a Wings of Rescue freedom flight safely airlifted 107 at-risk shelter pets, including 11 cats from overcrowded, high-kill shelters in Oklahoma to their new homes. Some of those animals were from Chickasha, Altus, and Hinton shelters.

