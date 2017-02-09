Wings of Rescues saves 100+ animals from high kill shelters in OK
On Saturday, a Wings of Rescue freedom flight safely airlifted 107 at-risk shelter pets, including 11 cats from overcrowded, high-kill shelters in Oklahoma to their new homes. Some of those animals were from Chickasha, Altus, and Hinton shelters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|2 hr
|nappy
|1
|Stevanna Gordon
|5 hr
|Kenton Smith is a...
|1
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Thu
|James Luke
|13
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Thu
|Death2KeishaMohr
|8
|Grady County Judge (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|B Melody
|59
|Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14)
|Jan 26
|Travis Jones
|38
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Joshua Reid is a ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC