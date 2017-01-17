Patchy, Freezing Rain Is Developing
Patchy freezing rain continues to develop in central and southern Oklahoma. Temperatures are below freezing along a line from Hobart to Chickasha to Norman to Shawnee and points to the north.
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Travis Jones
|35
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|They know
|20
|Gene Cain (Feb '13)
|Jan 12
|Redrooster
|23
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|Joshua Reid is a ...
|12
|Kiowa Casino Verden
|Dec 28
|Tightwads
|1
|Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts.
|Dec '16
|BIA Alert
|1
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Predator and prey
|15
