Patchy, Freezing Rain Is Developing

Patchy, Freezing Rain Is Developing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Patchy freezing rain continues to develop in central and southern Oklahoma. Temperatures are below freezing along a line from Hobart to Chickasha to Norman to Shawnee and points to the north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14) Sun Travis Jones 35
Gold river (Oct '15) Jan 14 They know 20
Gene Cain (Feb '13) Jan 12 Redrooster 23
Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15) Jan 4 Joshua Reid is a ... 12
Kiowa Casino Verden Dec 28 Tightwads 1
Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts. Dec '16 BIA Alert 1
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Predator and prey 15
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC