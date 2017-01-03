OK Ambulance Overturns on Interstate , Serious Injuries Reported
Jan. 06--Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 81 on Interstate 44 in Chickasha with an overturn ambulance and serious injuries according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A post from the City of Chickasha Facebook has recommended motorists who are currently on I 44 and needing to head to Chickasha to please use the exit for Highway 62 at this time.
