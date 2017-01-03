OK Ambulance Overturns on Interstate ...

OK Ambulance Overturns on Interstate , Serious Injuries Reported

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Jan. 06--Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 81 on Interstate 44 in Chickasha with an overturn ambulance and serious injuries according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A post from the City of Chickasha Facebook has recommended motorists who are currently on I 44 and needing to head to Chickasha to please use the exit for Highway 62 at this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14) Fri Death2KeishaMohr 33
Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15) Jan 4 Joshua Reid is a ... 12
Kiowa Casino Verden Dec 28 Tightwads 1
Gold river (Oct '15) Dec 20 No shame 19
Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts. Dec 10 BIA Alert 1
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Predator and prey 15
Caddo County inmate dies (Apr '14) Nov '16 User 36
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,099 • Total comments across all topics: 277,697,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC