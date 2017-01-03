More snow possible in Oklahoma City F...

More snow possible in Oklahoma City Friday, school closings reported

A final round of snowfall is possible in Oklahoma City Friday morning after overnight snow of 1 to 3 inches, the National Weather Service reports. Snow is possible between 9 a.m. and noon.

