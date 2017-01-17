Lawton Chamber Hosts 22nd Annual Legislative Reception
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce-- as well as the Altus, Chickasha, Duncan, Elgin, Frederick, and Walters Chambers of Commerce-- will co-host the 22nd Annual Southwest Oklahoma Legislative Reception this February in Oklahoma City. "This gives our chamber members the opportunity to mingle with our state legislators in a relaxed environment," said Mark Brace, Chamber Chairman.
