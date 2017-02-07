Lawmaker Suspended From Chairmanship ...

Lawmaker Suspended From Chairmanship As Sexual Harassment Investigation Continues

After refusing to testify before the House of Representatives' investigative committee, Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, was suspended from his chairmanship of the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee on Tuesday. The investigation committee has worked for several weeks, tasked with uncovering why nearly $45,000 were spent to settle a wrongful termination complaint by a former aide to Kirby.

