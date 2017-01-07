'It was just insane:' Oklahoma native...

'It was just insane:' Oklahoma native caught in Ft. Lauderdale airport during shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

"I heard something, I thought it sounded like firecrackers maybe," said Maher, who was in the terminal before her flight. "But then I heard a whole lot of screaming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14) Sun Travis Jones 35
Gold river (Oct '15) Jan 14 They know 20
Gene Cain (Feb '13) Jan 12 Redrooster 23
Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15) Jan 4 Joshua Reid is a ... 12
Kiowa Casino Verden Dec 28 Tightwads 1
Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts. Dec '16 BIA Alert 1
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Predator and prey 15
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC