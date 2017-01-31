I-44 injury accident blocks toll booth
An accident on I-44 in Grady County at the Chickasha Toll Booth has caused one of the Pike Pass lanes to shut down, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The westbound Pike Pass lane was blocked as of 6:45 Sunday evening.
