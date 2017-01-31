I-44 injury accident blocks toll booth

I-44 injury accident blocks toll booth

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: KSWO

An accident on I-44 in Grady County at the Chickasha Toll Booth has caused one of the Pike Pass lanes to shut down, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The westbound Pike Pass lane was blocked as of 6:45 Sunday evening.

