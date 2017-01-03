Expulsion is option in inquiry into lawmaker's actions
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, left, accepts congratulations from lawmakers after being elected to the top post in the House by his legislative colleagues. State representatives meet for an organizational day in the House chamber on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|Travis Jones
|31
|Kiowa Casino Verden
|Dec 28
|Tightwads
|1
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|No shame
|19
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Dec 17
|Josh Reid is a Moron
|11
|Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts.
|Dec 10
|BIA Alert
|1
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec 7
|Predator and prey
|15
|Caddo County inmate dies (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|User
|36
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC