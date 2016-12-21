OK Firefighters Battle Eight-Alarm Fi...

OK Firefighters Battle Eight-Alarm Fire for Eight Hours

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: FireHouse.com

Dec. 22--After almost eight hours of fighting a fire, the Amber Fire Department confirmed an eight alarm fire was contained after a building went up in flames causing a grass fire to burn many acres of land. According to Amber Fire Chief Mike Norman, the first call about the fire came in approximately at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on the property located at 1277 County Street 2900.

