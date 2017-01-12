Murdered woman's sister supports kill...

Murdered woman's sister supports killer's execution

The sister of a woman murdered more than 30 years ago in Fayetteville says the news that a judge has lifted the stay for execution for the killer is "life-changing." Honey Rosale Schlehuber of Chickasha, Oklahoma, tells The Fayetteville Observer that her entire family has struggled since 18-year-old Tammy Cofer Wilson was raped and killed.

