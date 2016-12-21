House speaker-elect wants investigati...

House speaker-elect wants investigation into harassment, payment

Oklahoma House Speaker-elect Charles McCall said Thursday he wants a legislative committee to investigate the case of a former House employee who was fired and given a wrongful termination settlement after she alleged sexually harassment by state Rep. Dan Kirby. McCall said that when he formally becomes speaker on Tuesday he will have the House Rules Committee begin that probe.

