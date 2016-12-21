House speaker-elect wants investigation into harassment, payment
Oklahoma House Speaker-elect Charles McCall said Thursday he wants a legislative committee to investigate the case of a former House employee who was fired and given a wrongful termination settlement after she alleged sexually harassment by state Rep. Dan Kirby. McCall said that when he formally becomes speaker on Tuesday he will have the House Rules Committee begin that probe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiowa Casino Verden
|23 hr
|Tightwads
|1
|Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Travis Jones
|29
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|No shame
|19
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Dec 17
|Josh Reid is a Moron
|11
|Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts.
|Dec 10
|BIA Alert
|1
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec 7
|Predator and prey
|15
|Caddo County inmate dies (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|User
|36
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC