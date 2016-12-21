Crews Called After Wildfire Flares Up...

Crews Called After Wildfire Flares Up East Of Amber

Crews are responding to the scene of a wildfire to the east of the town of Amber in Grady County. Firefighters were called out to the scene in a rural area near County Rd. 1277 and County St. 2900.

