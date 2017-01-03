Chickasha woman supports execution of...

Chickasha woman supports execution of sister's killer in NC

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KSWO

The sister of a woman murdered more than 30 years ago in Fayetteville says the news that a judge has lifted the stay for execution for the killer is "life-changing." Honey Rosale Schlehuber of Chickasha, Oklahoma, tells The Fayetteville Observer that her entire family has struggled since 18-year-old Tammy Cofer Wilson was raped and killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14) Fri Death2KeishaMohr 33
Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15) Jan 4 Joshua Reid is a ... 12
Kiowa Casino Verden Dec 28 Tightwads 1
Gold river (Oct '15) Dec 20 No shame 19
Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts. Dec 10 BIA Alert 1
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Predator and prey 15
Caddo County inmate dies (Apr '14) Nov '16 User 36
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC