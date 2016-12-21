Chickasha man killed in Canadian County crash Tuesday
A Chickasha man was killed in a crash west of El Reno in Canadian County Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Edsel Leon Pool, 73, was dead at the scene about 9 p.m. on Interstate 40 in the westbound lanes 9 miles west of El Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14)
|Dec 22
|Travis Jones
|28
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|No shame
|19
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Dec 17
|Josh Reid is a Moron
|11
|Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts.
|Dec 10
|BIA Alert
|1
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec 7
|Predator and prey
|15
|Caddo County inmate dies (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|User
|36
|Moving to Chickasha/Chickasha area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|NWguy503
|18
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC