Vancleave taken in to custody in Grady County, faces charges in Comanche County burglaries

Wednesday Nov 30

Payton Ty Vancleave has been taken into custody and is in the Grady County Jail in Chickasha. Vancleave was wanted in connection to several burglaries throughout Oklahoma.

