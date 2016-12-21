HE Bailey Back Open Near Chickasha After Grass Fire Caused Zero Visibility
The HE Bailey Turnpike had to be shut down in both directions near Chickasha, Oklahoma, due to a grass fire that caused zero visibility in the area Monday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the grass fire has caused zero visibility at mile marker 72 on HE Bailey in Grady County.
