Ucar deploys Adva FSP 3000 CloudConnect

ADVA Optical Networking announced that the University Corporation for Atmosphere Research , based in Boulder, Colorado, has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect data centre interconnect solution to support ultra-high capacity connectivity to the Cheyenne supercomputer. UCAR has deployed the ADVA DCI technology to enable the transport of scientific data over two 200 Gbit/s 16QAM connections between the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming and the Front Range GigaPop in Denver, Colorado.

