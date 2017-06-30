The fence outside of the hole in downtown Cheyenne is getting a new look
A collaboration organized by the Friends of the Atlas, an ad hoc committee of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, was formed to re-purpose the fence at the "hole" in Downtown Cheyenne. Installation of the banner will be just in time for opening night of the 61st annual Old Fashioned Melodrama on July 13 across the street.
