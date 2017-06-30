ShiftPixy Raises $12M In Reg A+ IPO

1 hr ago

Cheyenne, Wyoming-based ShiftPixy , a developer of mobile software used by employers and workers to coordinate open time slots, and used by those same employers for compliance, has raised $12M in a smallcap IPO on the NASDAQ.

