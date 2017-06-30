Murder suspect arrested while hitchhiking

Emigdio Lara, 57, of Cheyenne, was located and taken into custody on July 5. Lara was contacted after a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper observed Lara hitchhiking on Interstate 80 to the east of Cheyenne. Lara is suspected of the murder of Victoria Juarez, 21, of Cheyenne, which occurred on June 26 and a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 28. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

