Keystone fire continues to burn in Albany County

18 hrs ago Read more: KGWN

As of Wednesday morning , the Keystone Fire is at 376 acres with 0% containment. The Forest Service says this area is in bark beetle timber so it's burning fairly aggressively and is being fueled by hot and dry conditions.

