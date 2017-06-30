Keystone fire continues to burn in Albany County
As of Wednesday morning , the Keystone Fire is at 376 acres with 0% containment. The Forest Service says this area is in bark beetle timber so it's burning fairly aggressively and is being fueled by hot and dry conditions.
