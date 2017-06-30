Keystone Fire broke out in critical water collections and storage area

On July 3, 2017, the Keystone Fire broke out in a critical water collection and storage area for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities' water system. The Keystone Fire, located in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests near Rob Roy Reservoir grew from 30 acres on Monday to 350 acres on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

