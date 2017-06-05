Why the forensics conference in Cheye...

Why the forensics conference in Cheyenne is important

The Rocky Mountain Division of the International Association of Identification is holding their 50th Anniversary Forensics Conference this week in Cheyenne. This is significant because the first conference was held in Cheyenne; however, it's the first time in fifty years.

