Water pressure work continues at The ...

Water pressure work continues at The Pointe in Cheyenne

28 min ago Read more: KGWN

Some customers in the Pointe area are currently experiencing low water pressure while the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities works to repair a broken control system on a water pump. Because the control system failed, a secondary water pump remains off which provides normal water pressure to homes and businesses during high water use.

