UCAR Deploys ADVA CloudConnect for 200G in Supercomputing Network
ADVA Optical Networking announced today that the University Corporation for Atmosphere Research has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect data center interconnect solution for ultra-high capacity connectivity to the Cheyenne supercomputer. The DCI technology is now being used to transport vital scientific data over two 200Gbit/s 16QAM connections between the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming and the Front Range GigaPop in Denver, Colorado.
