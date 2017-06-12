Taco Johns is hiring for their new lo...

Taco Johns is hiring for their new location

Friday Jun 9 Read more: KGWN

Cheyenne-based Taco John's is looking to hire 30 people by the 26th for their new rebuilt restaurant at Ridge and Pershing. The interviews are being held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m at the downtown restaurant on Carey avenue.

