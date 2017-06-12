Scammers are now coming after businesses
When Cheyenne resident Pat Baird got a call from someone claiming to work for dish network, he says he had no reason not to believe them. The person on the phone told Baird they launched a new satellite so his receiver may not be able to receive channels or be up to date.
