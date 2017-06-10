Rooted in Cheyenne is planting trees for you

Rooted in Cheyenne is hosting a kickoff event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at the Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division's office at 520 W. 8th Ave. Parking will be available behind the office and is accessible through Lions Park. Tree related activities for kids, free ice cream and popcorn, door prizes, Rooted in Cheyenne information and tree planting applications will be available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.