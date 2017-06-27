Roofing Scam Targets Cheyenne
Recovery from the recent severe weather and tornado outbreak is still ongoing, but there is another threat that you need to be aware of. People are being approached and even called and are given the option of allowing their roofing company to help fix the damage stating the local companies are so overwhelmed by the amount of jobs that they are coming in to help relieve the strain.
