Registered sex offender pleads not guilty to sex crime

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 49-year-old Roney McClintock of Cheyenne was charged with sexually abusing a minor between January 2011 and December 2012. Police say a woman accused McClintock in October of sexually assaulting her daughter several times while he took care of her.

