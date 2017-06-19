Registered sex offender pleads not guilty to sex crime
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 49-year-old Roney McClintock of Cheyenne was charged with sexually abusing a minor between January 2011 and December 2012. Police say a woman accused McClintock in October of sexually assaulting her daughter several times while he took care of her.
