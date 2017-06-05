Illinois men caught with 100 pounds o...

Illinois men caught with 100 pounds of pot on probation

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KGWN

The men were each charged with one count of felony marijuana possession. Arrest documents say a Wyoming Highway Trooper smelled the marijuana when he pulled the two Illinois men over for speeding and lane use near Cheyenne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheyenne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13) Mon Sayer 102
new wire tap of the 21st century by dod cpms an... May 31 NSA 1
Eclipse May 28 Gary 2
annette marion fraud ed yvettes social security... May 23 JOHN 1
movie 'write in part for the trump, donald i kn... May 22 NSA 1
real ugly call for a movie, they come to va 'h... May 22 NSA 1
dennis paul dicampli x husband you stole all fr... May 22 NSA 1
See all Cheyenne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheyenne Forum Now

Cheyenne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheyenne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Cheyenne, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC