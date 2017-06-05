Illinois men caught with 100 pounds of pot on probation
The men were each charged with one count of felony marijuana possession. Arrest documents say a Wyoming Highway Trooper smelled the marijuana when he pulled the two Illinois men over for speeding and lane use near Cheyenne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Sayer
|102
|new wire tap of the 21st century by dod cpms an...
|May 31
|NSA
|1
|Eclipse
|May 28
|Gary
|2
|annette marion fraud ed yvettes social security...
|May 23
|JOHN
|1
|movie 'write in part for the trump, donald i kn...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|real ugly call for a movie, they come to va 'h...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|dennis paul dicampli x husband you stole all fr...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC