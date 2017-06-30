IBMC College in Cheyenne set to be phased out by October
Staff at IBMC College in Cheyenne say the campus located on 1854 Dell Range Blvd. will close this fall. Administration at IBMC tell us the location had low enrollment rates and was bought by a developer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in benefits
|Jun 27
|Gary
|2
|Cheyenne Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|12
|dad gerald handfield and yvette a m handfield l...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|dod cpms osd mil of rosoln va n oak street are ...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|pysco QUEEN ANNETTE MARION WITH DOD CPMS ARE SE...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Cheyenne Police informing the public on human t...
|Jun 8
|We Hate Cheyenne ...
|1
|stalking, murder arsenic beating is the mission...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC