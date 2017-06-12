I-80 work to begin in Cheyenne
Workers will begin construction on several bridges in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne next week and lane closures will be in place while work takes place. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 12, from the Central Avenue to Archer interchanges.
