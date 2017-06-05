Food truck rally kicks off in Cheyenne
The third annual United Way Food Truck Rally kicked off in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza on Thursday. From eleven in the morning to two in the afternoon, hundreds of food lovers braved the June heat and packed the plaza.
