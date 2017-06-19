FBI and LCSO investigate Cheyenne bank robbery
Captain Linda Gesell with LCSO says one person is in custody, David C. Netterfield; however no other information on him has been released. We do know that Netterfield is being held in connection with a theft at a Wells Fargo ATM off of Pershing and Ridge in Cheyenne.
