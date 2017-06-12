Early rankings of recent tornadoes
According to the National Weather Service of Cheyenne our recent Tornado outbreak is one of the most significant outbreaks of severe weather in Southeastern Wyoming and Western Nebraska in the past 30 years. There were numerous reports of tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds.
