Downtown Cheyenne gets new mural

The DDA/Main Street, in partnership with our Downtown Development Foundation, and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee are pleased to announce the start of another downtown mural! This mural will be in honor of our Cheyenne Military branch presence, and will represent Cheyenne Military History and icons from our beautiful city. Local artists Denise Patton and Karmen Hillshafer have combined along with several local high schools students to develop a design and concept to best represent all of our Military outreach.

