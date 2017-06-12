Concrete slab repair work begins in Cheyenne area
Drivers in the Cheyenne area should be prepared for lane closures and/or detours along Lincolnway and Interstate 80 this summer as crews reconstruct the road surface. "They're going to be replacing concrete sections of the mainline roadway," said Kevin Erickson, the Cheyenne-based resident engineer for the project.
