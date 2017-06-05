City of Cheyenne spring clean up on Saturday, June 10
The City of Cheyenne will have a spring clean up day on Saturday, June 10 which will allow city residents the ability to bring their unwanted items to the city's Transfer Station for disposal, free of charge. The transfer station, 220 North College Drive, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
