City of Cheyenne announces Transit and Sanitation schedules for July 4th holiday
The City of Cheyenne has announced the Fourth of July transit program and sanitation collection schedules for Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The Solid Waste Transfer Station, 220 N. College Drive; Landfill, 1416 Happy Jack Road; and the Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road will be closed Monday, July 3, 2017 and Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
