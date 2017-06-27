City liquor regulations approved

One of those topics included the approval of city liquor regulations for businesses that are in compliance with the state statute changes that will go into effect July 1. These changes will allow bars to stay open from 6am-2am and for businesses that serve alcohol, such as bar and grill restaurants and the bowling alley, to allow children as long as they're with an adult. The ordinance passed in a 8-1 vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.