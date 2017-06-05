City crews plan to finish tree branch collection June 16
City of Cheyenne crews anticipate they will complete the clean up of broken tree branches left in the parking lanes on city streets around June 16. The city is picking up tree branches that were shattered by a historic snowstorm that hit our city on May 18-19. That storm dropped 14.3 inches of snow that damaged thousands of trees which had already leafed out.
