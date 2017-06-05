Cheyenne police chase ends with motorcycle crashing into fence
Cheyenne police say the driver and his passenger were speeding along Lincolnway and Converse at around 4pm. When police tried to stop them, a woman quickly jumped off the back of the bike, hit her face and was injured.
