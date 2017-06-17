Cheyenne men facing federal charges f...

Cheyenne men facing federal charges for robbery

Three men suspected of burglarizing a gun store in Cheyenne are in federal custody for stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer and aiding and abetting each other in that crime. Austin Lawrence, Donovan Studer and Ian Dangler made their initial appearance Tuesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin where they were advised of their rights and charges against them.

