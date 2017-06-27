Cheyenne homicide investigation
Cheyenne police are continuing their investigation and confirm 21-year-old homicide victim Victoria Juarez of Cheyenne suffered multiple traumas including suffocation and blunt force trauma. Family members confirm Juarez was the mother of a young boy and that the suspect who police believe was responsible for her death was an ex-boyfriend and the father of her child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in benefits
|Tue
|Gary
|2
|Cheyenne Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|12
|dad gerald handfield and yvette a m handfield l...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|dod cpms osd mil of rosoln va n oak street are ...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|pysco QUEEN ANNETTE MARION WITH DOD CPMS ARE SE...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Cheyenne Police informing the public on human t...
|Jun 8
|We Hate Cheyenne ...
|1
|stalking, murder arsenic beating is the mission...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC